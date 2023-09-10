2 nations, 1 ambition...passion for cricket

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak held bilateral talks on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed means to deepen linkages between the UK and India in terms of trade, security, investment, and people-to-people ties

The UK PM shared a picture of his meeting with PM Modi on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and of course, our passion for cricket."

The official X handle of the UK Prime Minister’s Office shared pictures of the meeting with the caption “Leaders. Partners. Friends." in Hindi.

They discussed the close and growing ties between the UK and India and had a productive conversation on work towards delivering the UK-India FTA.

The talks between both leaders were held after the first session of the G20 Summit. “Great to have met PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet,” PM Modi said after meeting Rishi Sunak.

Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet.

Sunak on Friday said that India is the right nation to be the G20 President and that too at the right time. “G20 has been a huge success for India. India is the right country at the right time to be hosting this,” Sunak said. “Feel we will have a very good couple of days of deliberations and decisions made,” Sunak further added. Sunak also reflected on the ongoing UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) deal talks between London and New Delhi and said he hopes that both nations will sign an ambitious agreement. The UK PM is set to visit Delhi’s Akshardham temple on Sunday.