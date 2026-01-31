2 new modules added to UMEED portal for better management of Waqf properties

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar launched two additional modules on Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Central Portal to enhance transparency, an official said on Saturday.

The two additional modules - Survey Module and Waqf Property Lease Module – aim to boost the Ministry’s efforts to leverage digital governance tools to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, an official of the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a statement.

The Survey Module provides a comprehensive digital framework for capturing, managing, and updating information related to the survey of Waqf properties on the portal, said the statement.

The Waqf Property Lease Management Module has been designed to facilitate end-to-end management of leasing-related information of Waqf properties through the portal, it said.

The property module enables systematic recording and monitoring of key details such as lease information, lease period, lease amount, and other relevant particulars in a structured and transparent manner, thereby strengthening accountability and oversight in the leasing of Waqf properties, it said.

Speaking after the launch of the modules, Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar asked all State/UT Waqf Boards to ensure the broad implementation of these modules and to raise awareness among eligible beneficiaries.

The UMEED Central Portal, inaugurated by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on June 6, 2025, serves as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties, under Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, said the statement.

The portal aims to bring about a paradigm shift in how Waqf assets are administered across India by introducing greater transparency, accountability, and public participation, it said.

Its key features include the creation of a comprehensive digital inventory with geo-tagging of all Waqf properties, an online grievance redressal mechanism to ensure timely and effective responsiveness, transparent leasing and usage tracking, integration with GIS mapping and other e-Governance tools, and public access to verified records and reports.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is working closely with States/UTs and State Waqf Boards for the efficient management of Waqf properties across the country, said the statement.



