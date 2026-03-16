2 phases in WB, single stage in 4 states

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on a single day on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, while votes will be counted for all polls on May 4, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

Compared to eight voting days spread across almost a month in 2021, there will be three polling days in a 20-day period in these elections, which will see the BJP trying to retain power in Assam, while it will be pitted against ruling parties in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry is governed by NDA partner All India N R Congress. A total of 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in the elections to five assemblies with 824 constituencies, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said at a press conference here. "Voting for all seats in Assam will be held on April 9. Voting in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. "The voting for all seats in Kerala and Puducherry will take place on April 9, while all Tamil Nadu seats will go to polls on April 23," said Kumar, who was flanked by the two Election Commissioners -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately with the announcement of the poll schedule. CEC Kumar said the elections must be free of violence or inducement and warned that the EC will take strong action against any violation.

Kumar on Sunday ducked questions on the opposition's notice to move a motion in Parliament for his removal from the post.

Hours before the scheduled announcement of assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins.

With the revision, the beneficiaries will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month," she said in an X post.