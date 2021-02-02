2 UP PAC personnel killed in road accident

Bulandshahr: Two personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were killed on Tuesday following the collision of two trucks in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad area.

Meanwhile, several PAC jawans have also been injured in the accident. They have been taken to the hospitals for treatment.

The bodies of the two victims have been sent for post-mortem.

According to reports, the two deceased were posted in 38 Battalion Aligarh and were residents of Ghaziabad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over incident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and supervise relief operations.