20 Dead, 16 Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Families

At least 20 people were killed and 16 others critically injured when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to police reports, the bus had departed from Jaisalmer around 3 p.m. with 57 passengers on board. Preliminary findings suggest the fire began due to a short circuit.

Witnesses said smoke began emerging from the rear of the bus before flames quickly spread throughout the vehicle. The driver stopped immediately, but the blaze intensified. Local residents, passersby, and army personnel assisted in rescue operations at the scene. The severely injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Pokran BJP MLA Pratap Puri confirmed that 19 passengers died at the site, while one more succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Jaisalmer to assess the situation and was briefed by officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her condolences, describing the incident as “extremely heartbreaking” and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.