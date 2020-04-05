20 Jamaat attendees test positive in Haryana

Chandigarh : At least 20 more members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who returned from the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in March, were tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Saturday, taking their total number in the past 24 hours to 25.

Thirteen, mostly belonging to Bangladesh, were reported from Palwal district, while five from Faridabad and two from Bhiwani.

Also, Faridabad reported three other patients, taking the total number of cases in the district to 14. Five Jamaat attendees tested positive on Friday.

They included three from Muslim-dominated Nuh district. With them, the total number of patients belonging to Nizamuddin Markaz rose to 25 in the state, an official told IANS.

"Samples of 88 people who came from the Jamaat were tested and 13 of them have been found to be positive," Chief Medical Officer of Palwal, Brahmdeep Singh, told the media.