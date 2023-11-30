Live
- Treat those who come in old-dirty clothes humanely and provide health care: CM Siddaramaiah
- Heavy metals in drinking water: A danger nobody is talking about
- Additional 188 Indira Canteens to come up: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- YS Jagan inaugurates Avuku tunnel 2 and dedicates it to nation
- Delhi Police raid 70 cigarette shops operating near schools
- BJP seek EC intervention over police facilitating ruling party candidates
- ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ to be implemented in UP schools
- Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI; Microsoft to be the new non-voting observer
- Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: When is Kanakadasa Jayanthi? Why is it celebrated? Learn interesting facts, history and more
- Daily Forex Rates (30-11-2023)
Just In
20 warships, 40 aircraft to showcase prowess on Navy Day
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4 will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an operational...
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4 will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an operational demonstration covering a spectrum of Naval operations by the ships and aircraft at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast, an official said on Wednesday.
The Defence Ministry said that the event will witness participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft comprising Mig 29K and LCA Navy as major attractions along with combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by the Marine Commandos (Marcos) of the Indian Navy. This is the first time that the Indian Navy would be organising a mega event which is not taking place at any major Naval station.
Built in 1660 by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets, a Defence Ministry official said.
According to the Defence Ministry, the operational demonstration would commence on December 4.
The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident", the Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
The event will also showcase the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the general public and online viewers through a live telecast, the Defence Ministry official added.