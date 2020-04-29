 Top
200 healthcare staff positive in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that around 200 healthcare personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in the national capital while the total number of cases has jumped to 3,108

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that around 200 healthcare personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in the national capital while the total number of cases has jumped to 3,108.

"Around 200 medical staff members of both government and private hospitals have been infected with COVID-19. Advisory has been issued. We have found that the staff at the COVID-dedicated hospitals are not testing positive.

The health workers from non-COVID hospitals are testing positive," Jain said. The Health Minister said that 60 healthcare personnel from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital have been found COVID-19 positive and some of them come from Jahangirpuri, a hotspot of the deadly virus in Delhi.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 in Delhi is 13 days while that of the country is 9.1 days," Jain said.He said that if there was no lockdown the numbers would have been much higher.

