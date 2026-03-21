2023 Sarita Vihar murder case: Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender carrying Rs 50,000 reward

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, in connection with a murder case registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station in 2023.

The accused, identified as Atonu Halder alias Atul Halder (23), son of Gora Chand Halder and a resident of Sarita Vihar, Delhi, had been absconding for nearly two-and-a-half years. He was apprehended from Gandhinagar in Gujarat after sustained technical surveillance and Intelligence inputs.

According to police, the case pertains to FIR No. 491/2023 registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 201, 323 and 34 of the IPC. The incident had sent shockwaves in the area due to its brutality. While six co-accused were arrested earlier during the investigation, Halder had managed to evade arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender, with a reward of Rs 50,000 announced for information leading to his capture.

The case originated from a complaint filed by a 15-year-old boy, who stated that on September 15, 2023, after returning from a cremation, his father was allegedly abused by one of the co-accused, Raju Patra, in Sarita Vihar. Later that night, a group of 7–8 individuals, including the co-accused, arrived on motorcycles and attacked his father with knives, sticks and other sharp weapons.

Police said that even after the victim attempted to take shelter in a neighbour’s house, the attackers chased him and continued the assault. The victim’s wife, who tried to intervene, was also injured. Believing the man to be dead, the assailants fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The ANTF team continued its efforts to trace the absconding accused. After months of technical analysis and surveillance, specific Intelligence was received indicating that Halder was hiding in Gandhinagar. A special team, led by Inspector Mahipal and comprising Sub-Inspectors Ankit and Gaurav, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Tarun, Satyaveer and Rakesh, Head Constables Naveen, Vinod, Sunil and Ramkesh, and Constable Dharam, was constituted under the supervision of ACP Satendra Mohan and overall guidance of DCP Rahool Alwal.

Head Constable Naveen played a key role by analysing old case records and mobile numbers linked to the accused. A suspicious mobile number, which frequently changed locations across states, was identified. Acting on this lead, the team laid a trap in Gandhinagar and successfully apprehended Halder.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had joined the attack after being informed by a co-accused that his mother had been assaulted by a local resident. Following the incident, he fled to Mumbai, where he stayed for nearly a year, before moving to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and later settling in Gujarat. Throughout this period, he kept changing locations and jobs to avoid arrest.

Police said Halder, who is educated up to Class 8, was working as a store helper in Gujarat, earning around Rs 12,000 per month. Originally from West Bengal, he had allegedly fallen into bad company during his early years in Delhi, which led him into criminal activities.

The police stated that his arrest marks a significant achievement in the case and reflects the persistent efforts and coordination of the Crime Branch team.