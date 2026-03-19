2026 Bengal Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 14 rallies across state

As West Bengal heads for crucial two-phase Assembly elections next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in a total of 14 programmes in the state over the next month.

The programmes will include public meetings to be addressed by the Prime Minister as well as roadshows, a state committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal confirmed.

Next in line in terms of campaign engagements is Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is slated to take part in a total of eight programmes, including both roadshows and public meetings.

While the BJP’s current national president Nitin Nabin will address seven public meetings during that campaign, his predecessor and Union Health Minister, J.P. Nadda, will address six public meetings, confirmed the party’s state committee member.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in eight programmes in the state, including both roadshows and public meetings.

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty will take part in 10 campaign programmes in the state, including roadshows and public meetings.

The last time the Prime Minister addressed a rally in the state was at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata, where he said that a change in government in West Bengal is now inevitable and already reflected in public sentiment.

“The inevitable regime change has been written on the walls and in the minds of the people of West Bengal. Everyone is calling for bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state. Everyone wants the ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal to end now,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which marked the culmination of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly elections.

The first phase of Assembly elections for 152 constituencies will be held on April 23, while the second phase, covering the remaining 142 constituencies, will take place on April 29.

The results will be announced on May 4.