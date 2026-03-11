2026 polls will end Karunanidhi family’s dominance in TN: Palaniswami ​

Tiruchirappalli: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election would mark the end of the Karunanidhi family’s political dominance in the state, accusing the ruling DMK of functioning like a family-run corporate entity. ​

Addressing the third campaign rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Panchapur in Tiruchirappalli district, Palaniswami said the people of Tamil Nadu had already decided to end the political control of the Karunanidhi family. ​

“The people of Tamil Nadu have made up their minds. This election will be the last for the Karunanidhi family’s political dominance in the state,” he said, launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government.

Palaniswami described the AIADMK–BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu as a strong and effective coalition formed to remove the DMK from power. He said the alliance brings together parties with different ideologies but a common objective of defeating the ruling party. ​

Recalling the AIADMK’s previous tenure, he said the period between 2011 and 2021 was a golden era for Tamil Nadu under AIADMK rule, while the state has witnessed a decline in several sectors under the current DMK government. ​

Criticising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Palaniswami said that repeated public meetings would not help regain the people's trust. ​

“No matter how many meetings Stalin conducts, people will not believe him. The DMK has a history of announcing promises during elections but failing to implement them after coming to power,” he said. ​

According to Palaniswami, the AIADMK has always fulfilled its commitments to the public. ​

“When AIADMK makes a promise, we implement it,” he said. ​

He also questioned the DMK’s claim that its alliance is based on ideology. ​

“If that is the case, why maintain separate parties? In our alliance, every party has its own ideology, but we have united to defeat the DMK in the election,” he added. ​

Calling the DMK a family-run party functioning like a corporate company, Palaniswami said the NDA alliance is confident of forming the next government in Tamil Nadu. ​

He also highlighted the AIADMK government’s initiatives for farmers, stating that the party worked with the Union government to declare the Cauvery delta districts as Protected Agricultural Zones, ensuring long-term protection for agriculture in the region. ​

The rally in Tiruchirappalli was attended by leaders and cadres of several NDA allies and is part of the alliance’s campaign ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. ​



