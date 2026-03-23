22 Arrested In Pakistan-Linked Spy Network Bust In Ghaziabad, Key Mastermind Held

Police in Ghaziabad have intensified their crackdown on a Pakistan-linked espionage network, arresting eight more individuals and taking the total number of accused to 22. Among the latest arrests is Naushad Ali, also known as Lalu, who is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the operation. He was apprehended in Faridabad, where he had been working at a petrol pump under the guise of running a puncture repair shop.

Investigators revealed that Naushad played a central role in recruiting young individuals, particularly those with technical skills such as mobile repair, computer handling, and CCTV installation. He was reportedly brought in from Kolkata and placed at the location through contacts within the network.

The case builds on earlier arrests made on March 14, when six suspects, including key operative Sohail Malik and a woman identified as Mahek alias Sane Iram, were taken into custody. These individuals were allegedly responsible for recruiting members and managing financial transactions within the network.

According to police, the group targeted economically vulnerable youths by offering money in exchange for sensitive information. Social media platforms were used to identify and approach potential recruits, while women were included in the network to avoid raising suspicion.

The accused allegedly shared photos and videos of critical locations, including railway stations and defence-related sites, with handlers in Pakistan through messaging apps. Payments ranged from a few thousand rupees per image to higher amounts for video footage.

Authorities also uncovered a plan to install CCTV cameras at strategic points such as railway stations in Delhi and Sonipat. These cameras were reportedly configured to provide real-time access to handlers across the border, enabling monitoring of troop movements and military infrastructure. The network had intended to expand this setup across multiple locations from Delhi to Kashmir.

The investigation began after a local police constable noticed suspicious activity, which eventually exposed the wider espionage module. Officials have seized electronic devices and surveillance equipment, which are now being examined for further evidence.