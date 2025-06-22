22-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of Child Who Resisted Sexual Assault In Tamil Nadu

Police in Tamil Nadu have arrested a 22-year-old man for the murder of a five-year-old child who was killed after resisting an attempted sexual assault in Kancheepuram district. The suspect, Boldev Masuva from Assam, was taken into custody following a police investigation that used surveillance footage to track down the perpetrator.

The victim, son of migrant workers from Bihar living in Karumangazhani village, disappeared on June 9, prompting his parents to file a missing person report with local authorities. Police immediately launched a comprehensive search operation to locate the child.

Several days after the disappearance, investigators discovered the boy's decomposed remains in an isolated area near the village. Initial examination suggested the death might have resulted from a head injury caused by an accidental fall, but further investigation revealed more disturbing circumstances.

Critical evidence emerged when police reviewed closed-circuit television recordings from the area, which showed Masuva leading the child away. This footage provided investigators with the breakthrough needed to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Under police questioning, Masuva reportedly admitted to attempting to sexually assault the young victim. According to his confession, when the child began crying and resisting the assault, Masuva killed him using a stone to prevent the boy from alerting others.

The case has been formally registered with authorities, and investigators continue gathering evidence as the legal process moves forward. The incident has shocked the local community, particularly affecting the migrant worker population in the village where the family resided.

Tamil Nadu Police have not disclosed additional details about the investigation as it remains active. The arrest represents a significant development in what began as a missing child case but evolved into a murder investigation involving attempted sexual assault of a minor.

Local authorities are working to ensure proper legal proceedings while supporting the victim's family during this traumatic period. The case highlights ongoing concerns about child safety and the vulnerability of migrant communities in rural areas.