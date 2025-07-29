22-year-old man involved in multiple temple robberies in East Delhi arrested

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man who was allegedly involved in multiple temple thefts across east Delhi has been arrested from Ghazipur area, a police official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Monti, was nabbed in connection with a theft reported on July 12 at a temple in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, he said. Police were alerted about a burglary at the temple, following which a case was registered at the Ghazipur station. The police team checked CCTV footage from the temple and surrounding areas and cross-referenced it with the criminal dossiers of known offenders. Subsequently, Monti was identified and apprehended on Monday.

During interrogation, Monti confessed to the temple theft and revealed that he operated along with three accomplices. The gang targeted temples in Mayur Vihar, New Kondli and adjoining areas, believing them to be soft targets with minimal security and substantial cash offerings, the official said.

Police said Monti admitted that he was driven by greed. He said the group would conduct recces of small temples, usually breaking in during non-peak hours using iron rods or by scaling low walls, and steal cash boxes, small idols and donation items. Police said Monti was previously involved in two criminal cases of the same nature and further investigation is underway to trace his associates.