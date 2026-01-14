22nd High-Level Meeting Between Indian Coast Guard and Japan Coast Guard

New Delhi, 14 Jan 26:- The High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) was held in New Delhi on 14 Jan 26. The meeting was led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant, Japan Coast Guard, who is on an official visit to India from 13–17 Jan 26 as the head of a nine-member delegation.

The HLM provided an opportunity for both sides to review the existing framework of cooperation and discuss avenues for further strengthening operational engagement. Deliberations focused on enhancing collaboration in Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), and capacity building. Both sides underscored the importance of sharing best practices, enhancing interoperability, and sustaining structured exchanges under the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two Coast Guards.

The discussions also covered cooperation in emerging areas, including the use of technology, information sharing, training initiatives, and personnel exchanges. Both delegations expressed satisfaction over the steady progress achieved since the previous HLM and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular engagements at multiple levels.

India currently holds the Presidency of the Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) and will be hosting the forthcoming 5th CGGS along with the International Coast Guard Fleet Review (ICGFR). In this context, both sides discussed avenues for enhanced engagement and cooperation in multilateral maritime forums. The meeting also took note of the India–Japan Joint Declaration issued in August 2025, which reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order. The JCG assured its participation in the International Coast Guard Fleet Review through the deployment of its ship and aircraft, underscoring the depth of bilateral maritime cooperation and the importance attached to these engagements. The discussions highlighted the critical role of the two Coast Guards in translating the strategic vision outlined in the Joint Declaration into tangible and practical cooperation at sea.

As part of the visit programme, the JCG delegation will travel to Mumbai, from 16-17 Jan 26, where they are scheduled to undertake an industrial visit to M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and professional interactions aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages. In addition, a Japan Coast Guard National Strike Team (NST) is also visiting Mumbai and will conduct a joint exercise with the ICG pollution response team, focusing on Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spill response. The exercise will enhance preparedness, operational coordination, and mutual understanding in responding to complex marine pollution incidents.

The HLM reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between the ICG and the JCG and highlighted the shared commitment of both sides to promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection in the Indo-Pacific region, in consonance with their respective maritime visions.

