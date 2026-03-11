232 criminal cases filed against 39 factories in Kheda over labour law violations: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has initiated 232 criminal proceedings against 39 factories in Kheda district for violations of labour laws, Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya informed the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.​

Bavaliya said the action followed inspections carried out by the labour department after receiving complaints and representations from workers.​

According to the minister, the inspections were part of efforts to ensure effective enforcement of labour laws while maintaining industrial peace and safety in the state.​

“The state’s labour machinery is committed to ensuring industrial peace and safeguarding the interests of workers through effective implementation of labour laws,” Bavaliya said while responding to a question in the Assembly.​

He said that in Kheda district, the labour department conducted on-site inspections of 667 industrial units.​

Following these inspections, show-cause notices were issued to 73 factories for alleged violations of labour regulations.​

Of these, 34 factories were subsequently required to comply with the law's provisions, while legal action was initiated against the remaining units that failed to meet the requirements.​

“A total of 232 criminal cases were filed in court against 39 factories that did not comply with the provisions of labour laws,” the minister said.​

Bavaliya added that courts have so far disposed of 229 of these cases. “In these cases, the courts imposed a total fine of Rs 5,20,000 on the guilty factory owners,” he said.​

The minister also shared details of inspections carried out in other districts following workers’ complaints.​

In Devbhumi Dwarka district, on-site inspections were conducted at 166 industrial units, while 416 units were inspected in Jamnagar district.​

He said that whenever complaints or applications are received from workers or labour organisations against any industrial unit, officials from the labour department conduct inspections and verifications at the concerned premises.​

According to the minister, most complaints from workers relate to issues such as non-payment or short payment of wages and bonuses, disputes over gratuity payments, or the termination of workers.​

“In such cases, the labour department first makes efforts to facilitate a settlement between the workers and the industrial unit concerned,” Bavaliya said, adding that legal action is pursued when violations of labour laws are established.​