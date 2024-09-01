Live
- 'Your MLA at your doorstep' camapain another drama of AAP, says BJP leader
- Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad, over a month after devastating landslides
- Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary
- Wreckage of missing Mi-8T helicopter found: Russian Ministry
- Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi is foreigner at heart: Giriraj Singh
- Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA
- Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert
- Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu
- 36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision
Just In
24 Crocodiles Rescued From Vadodara Amid Heavy Rains And Flooding
- In Vadodara, Gujarat, 24 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas following heavy rains that caused the Vishwamitri river to overflow.
- The river, home to 440 crocodiles, often sees these reptiles entering urban areas during floods.
A total of 24 crocodiles were safely removed from residential areas in Vadodara, Gujarat, after intense rains between August 27 and 29 caused the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city, to rise significantly, a forest department official reported on Sunday.
The river hosts around 440 crocodiles, many of which enter residential zones during flooding, particularly when water is released from the Ajwa dam, explained Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput.
In addition to the 24 crocodiles, 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing nearly 40 kilograms, and a porcupine, were rescued over these three days. Several residential areas are located close to the Vishwamitri river, he noted.
"The smallest crocodile we rescued was two feet long, while the largest, measuring 14 feet, was captured on Thursday in Kamnath Nagar, near the river. Local residents alerted us to this massive crocodile. On the same day, we also rescued two other crocodiles, each 11 feet long, from EME Circle and an open area near the Zoology Department of MS University," Rajput shared.
Fortunately, there were no reported incidents of crocodile-human conflict during this period, despite the heavy rainfall affecting the region and most of the state.
"Crocodiles typically do not attack humans. In the river, they mainly feed on fish and animal carcasses, though they may also prey on dogs, pigs, or other small animals. A video of one such incident recently went viral," the RFO mentioned.
As the water level in the Vishwamitri river has now receded, the rescued crocodiles and other reptiles will be released back into the river, he added.