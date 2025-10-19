256 Air India Passengers Stranded In Milan After Flight To Delhi Cancelled Before Diwali

More than 250 passengers travelling from Milan to Delhi on Air India flight AI138 were left stranded after the airline abruptly cancelled the flight just before Diwali. The aircraft, which was supposed to carry 256 passengers and 10 crew members, was grounded following what Air India described as an “extended technical requirement.”

The last-minute cancellation disrupted the travel plans of passengers eager to reach India ahead of the festival on October 20. In an official statement, Air India said the flight was cancelled to ensure the “safety of all passengers and crew.”

All affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and meals, although the airline admitted that available hotels were located far from the airport due to limited options. One passenger, whose Schengen visa was set to expire on October 20, was rebooked on another airline’s flight departing Milan on October 19 to avoid visa issues.

Air India apologised for the inconvenience, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety and promising continued assistance, including rebooking and on-ground support.