Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India

26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India
Highlights

At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

New Delhi, Jan 11: At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

According to northern railway officials, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express was running behind its schedule by 5 hours, followed by Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express delayed by 4 hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours and 15 minutes, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express and Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohila Garibrath were delayed by 3 hours.

Rajenda Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express were delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu10 Jan 2020 7:15 PM GMT

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu's film a blockbuster

Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet Restoration
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet...
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident In UP
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident...
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP's wishlist to Nirmala...


Top