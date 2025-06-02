26 killed, many feared dead as rain fury rages across northeast

New Delhi: At least 26 people were killed in northeastern states on Saturday, and dozens were missing after incessant rainfall continued to batter the region for the fourth consecutive day, triggering evacuations in major cities. Nine people were killed in Arunachal Pradesh in two different incidents of landslides while four people died in Meghalaya in three different rain-related incidents.

In Assam, eight people died in landslides and floods while four people died in Mizoram due to a landslide. Tripura recorded one death on Saturday.

The relentless rainfall triggered a series of deadly landslides, flash floods, and widespread devastation across the northeastern states. While rescue operations are underway across multiple locations, the IMD has issued red alerts for several areas, warning of more rain over the next few days.

At least nine people were killed in separate landslides across Arunachal Pradesh as flash floods continue to affect parts of the state. A vehicle carrying seven people, was hit by a landslide in Bana-Seppa stretch of NH-13 in East Kameng late on Friday night and their bodies were recovered on Saturday, officials confirmed.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” state home minister Mama Natung said. In a separate incident, two labourers were killed and two others rescued after a landslide struck near the Pine Grove area in Lower Subansiri district.

“Two girls were killed in lightning strikes in West Garo Hills district, and a man drowned in Ri-Bhoi district,” a senior official said. CM Conrad K Sangma announced ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Sanjay Goyal, commissioner and secretary of the revenue and disaster management department, said that they are monitoring the situation closely.

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, two people lost their lives in floods Golaghat and one in Lakhimpur. Apart from this, five people were killed in Kamrup Metro district due to a landslide, officials said.