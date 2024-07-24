26-Year-Old Man Electrocuted Near Patel Nagar Metro Station In Delhi

A 26-year-old man, Nilesh Rai, was electrocuted near the Patel Nagar Metro station in Delhi on Monday afternoon after touching an iron gate that was live with electricity. Rai, a civil service aspirant residing in nearby paying guest accommodation, was quickly taken to RML Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The Ranjit Nagar police were notified of the incident at approximately 2:43 pm. Upon reaching the location, they discovered that waterlogging on the road had contributed to the electrocution.

A case was registered at the Ranjit Nagar police station under sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the BNS. Forensic teams have examined the scene and the investigation is ongoing.