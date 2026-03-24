₹260 Crore Allocated For Free LPG Cylinders On Holi And Diwali In Delhi Budget 2026

The Delhi government has announced a provision of ₹260 crore in its 2026–27 budget to provide two free LPG cylinders to households annually—one each during Holi and Diwali. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget with a total outlay of ₹1,03,700 crore.

A significant allocation of ₹11,666 crore has been made for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the projected tax revenue stands at ₹74,000 crore. The chief minister described the financial plan as a “green budget,” highlighting the city’s transition phase and pointing out that earlier policies had impacted revenue growth between 2018 and 2020 under the government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The budget places strong emphasis on infrastructure and development. Around ₹5,921 crore has been earmarked for the Public Works Department, while urban development and housing projects will receive ₹7,887 crore. An additional ₹3,942 crore has been allocated to the power sector, with ₹200 crore set aside specifically for removing overhead electrical wiring.

Efforts to improve road conditions include ₹1,352 crore for developing dust-free roads and resurfacing 750 km of streets. The trans-Yamuna region will receive ₹300 crore, and ₹787 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Gram Vikas Board.

Water and sanitation remain a major focus, with ₹9,000 crore assigned to the Delhi Jal Board and ₹475 crore dedicated to the Chandrawal water treatment plant. Other key allocations include ₹674 crore for strengthening firefighting services, ₹454 crore for the Najafgarh drain, and ₹350 crore under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme.

Additionally, ₹151 crore has been set aside for extending the Modi Mill flyover, while ₹160 crore will go towards developing industrial areas. The government also plans to construct an integrated secretariat and residential complex for its employees.

Ahead of the budget, consultations were held with various community groups, including gig workers, labourers, and members of the transgender community, to ensure broader public input in shaping the city’s development roadmap.