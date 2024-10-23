28-Year-Old Man Dies In Greater Noida Car Fire, Foul Play Suspected

A tragic incident unfolded in Greater Noida where a 28-year-old man was burned alive after his Fortuner vehicle caught fire near Kot Pul Nagla, just 100 meters from the main road. The victim, identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, and a real estate professional, tragically perished in the fire. Despite efforts from locals and police, they were unable to save him.

Visuals of the severely damaged car, along with images showing the victim's body inside the burning vehicle, were shared with India Today.

Initial police investigations have raised suspicions of foul play, with authorities exploring the possibility that the fire may have been intentionally set due to personal enmity. The victim's family has lodged a complaint, prompting the detention of two individuals, reportedly close friends of the deceased.

The police have also suggested that the incident may be connected to a dispute over jewelry transactions. A thorough investigation is currently in progress, with officials examining all potential leads and taking appropriate legal action.