29 lakh destitute women get pension ahead of Diwali in UP

Lucknow: Over 29 lakh destitute women have received the third instalment of pension ahead of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive in this regard. The Chief Minister had directed that the third pension installment be transferred to the accounts of destitute women under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana before Diwali and Chhath festivals.

The move is intended to provide much-needed support to the widows facing financial hardship and help them celebrate the festivals with joy. The Yogi government has ensured they receive this assistance without inconvenience.

CM Yogi has also instructed officials to ensure timely aid to every eligible woman, reinforcing his commitment to bring festive joy to even the most vulnerable households in the state.

The Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana supports widows aged 18 and above with an annual family income of up to Rs 2 lakh. To qualify, beneficiaries must not be receiving aid from any other state or central government pension scheme. This initiative serves as a lifeline for impoverished women who lack other forms of financial assistance.

In the 2024-25 financial year, pension distribution under this scheme has been managed in three quarterly installments. During the first quarter, Rs 78,838.54 lakh was provided to 26.12 lakh beneficiaries. The second quarter saw Rs 91,517.75 lakh transferred to 28.47 lakh beneficiaries, while in the third quarter, ahead of Diwali, Rs 90,176.91 lakh was distributed to 29.03 lakh beneficiaries.