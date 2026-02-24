2,994 rape cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that 2,994 rape and 7,382 molestation cases were reported in the State last year. A total of 33,021 cases of crimes against women were registered in different police stations across Odisha in 2025, Majhi said in reply to a written question from BJD legislator Prasanna Acharya.

The Chief Minister said 1,183 cases of sexual harassment, 115 attempt to rape cases, 1,448 public disrobing of women, 7,378 abduction of women, 127 voyeurism, 4,361 dowry torture and 5,419 non-dowry torture cases were reported in the State last year. Similarly, 757 eve-teasing cases, 702 cases under Section 69 of BNS (sexual relationship with false promise of marriage), two under Section 68 of BNS (sexual relationship by a person in authority), 485 stalking, one attempt to acid attack case, 111 trafficking of women, 145 dowry homicide and 77 dowry-related suicide cases were also registered in 2025, Majhi said.

The Chief Minister said several steps have been taken to prevent crimes against women, including rapes, in the State. Bhubaneswar-based Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) has been monitoring the investigation of important and sensitive cases of crimes against women, classifying those as ‘red-flag’ cases. The wing appoints an investigating officer for regular monitoring of the sensitive cases and developments in the court of law, he stated.