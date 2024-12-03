3 associates of Kala Jatheri gang involved in extortion held

New Delhi : Delhi Police arrested three associates of the Kala Jatheri gang who allegedly used to open fire outside the offices of various property dealers in the national capital for extortion, police said on Monday.

The accused include Rohit Lather (31), a fire safety expert with no prior criminal record; Ritik Lather (19), a wrestling enthusiast; and Jugesh alias Yogi (25), a rickshaw driver with a history of involvement in extortion and other crimes, police added.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was orchestrated by Aman Lather, alias Jony, who operated from the United States, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh.

"Aman Lather had reached the US through the illegal 'donkey route' in February 2023. He was using the alias Jony to make extortion calls on behalf of the Kala Jatheri gang,” he said. According to police sources, after reaching the US, Aman once met gangster Goldy Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The DCP said that the operation began on November 25, when police apprehended Yogi in the Dwarka area with two pistols, 11 live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle.

He had been evading capture by moving across states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. "Multiple teams were then formed to nab Rohit and Ritik. Rohit, a B.Tech graduate, played a pivotal role in the syndicate," Singh said.