3 Ghaziabad sisters jump to death from ninth floor

Ghaziabad: Three sisters, the youngest just 12, addicted to an online Korean game that involved a series of tasks died after jumping off the balcony of their ninth-floor home in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Nishika, 16, Prachi, 14, and Pakhi left behind a chilling note that said, "Read everything written in this diary, it is all here". It was accompanied by a crying face emoji and a handwritten message, "Sorry papa, I am really sorry."