  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

3 Ghaziabad sisters jump to death from ninth floor

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 7:11 AM IST
3 Ghaziabad sisters jump to death from ninth floor
X

Suspicion points to Korean game

Ghaziabad: Three sisters, the youngest just 12, addicted to an online Korean game that involved a series of tasks died after jumping off the balcony of their ninth-floor home in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Nishika, 16, Prachi, 14, and Pakhi left behind a chilling note that said, "Read everything written in this diary, it is all here". It was accompanied by a crying face emoji and a handwritten message, "Sorry papa, I am really sorry."

Tags

Online Game AddictionTeen Suicide CaseGhaziabadDigital Mental Health RisksYouth Internet SafetySocial Media Influence
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

HYDRAA steps up fire safety drive ahead of summer

Awareness drives, inspections and mock drills underway across city

HYDRAA steps up fire safety drive ahead of summer

National News

More
Share it
X