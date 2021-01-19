3 injured in fire at scrap shop in Mumbai

Mumbai: Three people were injured in a fire that broke out at a scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 10.35 am in the shop, where various scrap items and gas cylinders used for cutting work were kept, in a market on Khairani Road, he said.

The fire brigade declared it as a 'level-2' (major) blaze around 11 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Three people were injured in the blaze and they were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, he said, adding that their health updates are awaited.

Over 10 fire engines and water tankers along with ambulances and other equipment were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

Firefighting is still on, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said