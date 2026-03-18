3 lakh MT LPG stranded at Hormuz

New Delhi: Nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is currently stranded at the Strait of Hormuz, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said on Tuesday.

During a key briefing, the senior government official said that multiple vessels carrying LPG are unable to move due to the situation in the crucial shipping route. He explained that six ships are currently stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, with each vessel carrying around 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

“Six ships are currently stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, with each vessel carrying around 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG,” Sinha mentioned. Together, this accounts for roughly 3 lakh metric tonnes of fuel that is yet to reach its destination.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime routes for energy supplies, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.