3 minutes, 1 life lost: Grim reality of TB

Berhampur: One-person dies of tuberculosis every three minutes in India, according to eminent chest physician Narayan Mishra. He sounded an alarming note during the observance of World TB Day on Tuesday underscoring the silent but devastating grip of the disease on the nation.

Speaking before a gathering here, Mishra emphasised that tuberculosis, though deadly, is completely preventable and cent percent curable if detected early and treated properly. He highlighted that negligence, irregular medication, and lack of awareness are major contributors to the rise of drug-resistant TB, calling it largely a “man-made crisis.”