3 missing UP girls found in Delhi, brought back by police

Lakhimpur Kheri, Nov 1: Three school girls, who went missing after their class on Saturday afternoon in the Nighasan area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, have been recovered in Delhi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijay Dhull, said on Monday that the girls study in the same school and belong to farmers' families.

He said, "The girls left for school around 9.15 a.m. together on their bicycles and later, went missing. We have recovered CCTV footage showing the girls parking their bicycles and boarding a bus. They later reached a place where they took an e-rickshaw and met someone. We have managed to trace the girls in Delhi. They are safe and have been brought back."

He said that during preliminary questioning, the girls said that they were upset with their parents over trivial issues and had left home.

Police had circulated the missing girls' photographs on social networking sites and set up four teams to find them.

An FIR was also registered under IPC section for abduction since all the three girls are 15 years old.

The girls were carrying a change of clothes in their school bags.

Earlier this year, three friends from Kheri had gone missing and were later found 'holidaying' in Uttarakhand.