3 new SC judges sworn-in

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Friday administered the oath of office to three new judges of the Supreme Court.

Justices N.V. Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and Atul S. Chandurkar took oath as apex court judges after the Centre on Thursday cleared their appointment to the Supreme Court. The top court Collegium, headed by CJI Gavai, on Monday forwarded its recommendations to the Centre. “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th May, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices / Judge of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Mr. Justice N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (PHC: High Court of Gujarat) (ii) Mr. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, (PHC: Rajasthan High Court) (iii) Mr. Justice A.S. Chandurkar Judge, High Court of Bombay,” said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Acting swiftly on the SC Collegium’s recommendations, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a post on social media platform X on Thursday said the President, after consultation with the CJI, was pleased to appoint Justices N.V. Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and Atul S. Chandurkar as apex court judges.

Justice Anjaria was elevated as Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011, and in September 2023, he was confirmed as a permanent Judge. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25 last year.