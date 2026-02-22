3 of a family injured in gas cylinder blast

New Delhi: A couple and their 26-year-old son sustained severe burn injuries from a suspected gas cylinder blast at their house in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar early on Saturday morning, officials said.

The injured were identified as Jagdish (52), who suffered around 80 per cent burns; his wife Laxmi (48) with about 70 per cent burns, and their son Jotish (26), who sustained nearly 25 per cent burns, police said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said the department received a call at 4.46 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to a senior police officer, a sudden explosion took place inside the victims' one-storeyed house while they were asleep.

"Initial reports suggest an LPG cylinder leakage. But the actual cause will be determined by technical experts after their inspection of the spot is complete," he added.

Police said Jagdish, who works as a daily-wage mason, and his son Jotish, who works at a salon in Noida, were initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, while Laxmi, a home maker, was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

All the three were later shifted to the burns ward of Safdarjung Hospital, police said, adding that the condition of Jagdish and Jotish is stable, while Laxmi's remains critical. Visuals from the scene showed the house strewn with debris, shattered glass, and household objects flung out due to the blast.

Residents of the Madanpur Khadar area, where the blast occurred, said that they initially feared it was an earthquake. "It must have been around 4.30 am when the incident took place. I was in the washroom when I suddenly heard a loud explosion, and our house began to shake. I thought it might be an earthquake," Shyamal Burman, a neighbour, told PTI.