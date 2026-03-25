3 rhinos released into open forests of Dudhwa

Lakhimpur Kheri: Authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have successfully released three rhinoceroses -- Harsh, Sushma and Rashi -- into the open jungle after bringing them out of their enclosure, officials said on Tuesday.

The three rhinos, including one male and two females, were released following a day-long operation on Monday. Officials said the process to release three more rhinos is likely to resume on Tuesday.

Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests H Rajmohan said the move is part of a plan by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department to release 10 rhinos into the wild in phases to enhance genetic diversity. He said four rhinos had already been released in two earlier phases -- the first in November 2024 and the second in March 2025.

After close monitoring, a decision was taken to release the remaining six animals between March 22 and March 28. The official said the exercise would complete the target of releasing 10 rhinos into the open forests of Dudhwa.

Under the supervision of noted rhino expert and Padma Shri awardee KK Sharma, tracking teams identified the three selected rhinos in the fenced rehabilitation area. They were tranquilised, fitted with radio collars by technical teams and later released into the wild.