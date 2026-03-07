30-day US waiver to purchase Russian oil: ‘India a banana republic that needs permission from US’

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday questioned the Centre over sovereignty as the United States allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian oil amid a crisis in the Gulf hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) announced that the short-term measure to counter Iran during the conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected the Gulf countries supplying crude oil.

In an X post, Tewari asked if India required permission from the US to decide on its energy sources. Slamming the US for its “neo-imperial arrogance,” the Congress leader wrote, “Issuing a 30-day waiver’- The sanctimonious language of condensation drips with neo- imperial arrogance. Are we a banana republic that we need the permission of the US to secure our energy security imperatives?”

Questioning New Delhi’s “silence” on the US’ statement, he added, “The silence of an otherwise overly loquacious government is deafening. Does it not understand what sovereignty means?” Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP in the Centre has compromised India’s sovereignty.

“India’s independence and sovereignty are compromised every day by the BJP Government. Why does India need ‘US permission’ to protect its energy interests to buy Oil from Russia, more so in view of escalating Oil Prices and the Strait of Hormuz shutdown?

The US will announce Ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. The US will direct India not to buy Iranian Oil. The US will direct India not to buy Russian Oil and impose sanctions till Modi Govt buckled and said it will not buy Russian Oil.

The US will now give permission to the Modi govt to buy Russian Oil for a window of 30 days? The US will first announce the ‘framework trade agreement’ with India. Is there a govt in Delhi?” Surjewala said on X.

As India and the US announced the trade deal framework, Washington said that New Delhi has agreed not to buy oil from Russia. Congress MP’s remarks followed the US

Treasury Secretary’s X post, where he announced that the department

has issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil to enable oil flow into the global market. Washington said that it expects New Delhi to “ramp up” purchases of US oil after this short-term waiver. – ANI