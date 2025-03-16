30 injured in road accident J&K’s Reasi district

Thirty passengers were injured on Sunday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, an official said, adding that the mishap took place after the vehicle went out of the driver’s control and turned turtle on the road.

“Two injured persons sustained grievous injuries and they have been rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. The accident took place near Tara Morh when the bus was on its way to Pouni in Reasi from Moughla in Rajouri district, an official said.

“30 passengers including 22 women were injured in the accident and all were hospitalised.

“Two grievously injured persons, Rafaqat Ali and Goutam Sharma were referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialised treatment”, police said.

The hilly roads of Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Reasi districts are notorious for road accidents.

Traffic department officials attribute these accidents to over-speeding, over-loading, bad road conditions and road rage.

Transport department authorities have made public the punishments such offences attract. Cancellation of driving licences in case of rash and negligent driving, cancellation of registration of vehicles driven by minors and imprisonment of parents, who give vehicles to minor children for driving.

Traffic department officials have seized more than 3,000 vehicles including cars/SUVs/motorcycles/Scooties those were involved in traffic violations.

Filling stations across J&K have been advised not to provide fuel to motorcyclists coming without wearing helmets to filling stations.

As an encouragement for safe driving, the department has also been distributing helmets among two-wheeler drivers and their pillion riders.

In majority of cases, traffic department officials say, motorcycle drivers wear helmets while the pillion riders at often seem without any headgear.

“This amounts to endangering the lives of your near and dear ones. Sensible and responsible driver will first of all ensure protection of pillion rider," a senior police officer said.