300 additional companies of central forces to arrive in Bengal by March 31

Additional central forces are arriving in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. An insider at the Election Commission said on Monday that a total of 2,400 companies of central forces will be deployed for the Bengal elections this time around.

Notably, 480 companies of these central forces were deployed in the state as early as the beginning of this month.

Reports indicate that another 300 companies of the central forces are set to reach the state by March 31. It is further reported that the remaining forces will arrive in a phased manner thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has already held a meeting regarding how and where to deploy this massive force.

Reports even suggest that another meeting is scheduled to take place later in the day. This meeting will be led by Deputy Commissioner Manish Garg. It is understood that the meeting will be conducted virtually.

In addition to Deputy Commissioner Manish Garg, the session will be attended by other officials, including State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal.

Following this, the Election Commission will hold yet another meeting — this time with District Electoral Officers (who also serve as District Magistrates) and Superintendents of Police — to discuss election security. It is reported that this meeting will focus on preparations for the Assembly elections.

Voting in Bengal is scheduled to take place in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. The Election Commission has already taken a series of measures to ensure that both phases of the election remain free of bloodshed.

It has been reported that, this time around, the operational scope of the Central Forces will not be confined solely to the polling stations; rather, the Central Forces are authorised to intervene should any untoward incident occur elsewhere within the vicinity of the polling area.

Furthermore, if credible allegations arise regarding threats or intimidation directed at voters outside a polling station, a re-election may be ordered.

The Commission has categorically stated that incidents such as vote rigging, civil unrest, or the forceful capture of polling booths will not be tolerated.