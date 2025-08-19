3,000 police personnel to secure TVK’s 2nd state conference in TN's Madurai

Chennai: Security has been tightened in Tamil Nadu's Madurai for the second state conference of actor-politician Vijay's TVK scheduled for Thursday (August 21), with nearly 3,000 police personnel set to be deployed.

The police, under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha, have drawn up elaborate security and traffic management plans, including separate diversion routes for vehicles coming from the northern, central, western, and southern regions of the state.

Officials said additional measures would be taken to regulate post-event traffic to prevent road accidents as lakhs of participants leave the venue.

The conference will be held on a vast 500-acre site near Koodakovil that includes parking facilities.

Party sources said the programme will run from 3.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. and is expected to attract at least 1.25 lakh party cadres along with thousands of supporters.

Basic amenities, including drinking water and medical assistance, have been arranged.

“Since this is likely to be the final major conference before next year’s Assembly election, expectations are high for party president Vijay’s address,” a local functionary said.

Arunraj, the party’s propaganda and policy general secretary and a former IRS officer, explained that the event will mark a shift in focus compared to TVK’s first state conference.

“The earlier meeting addressed Vijay’s political ideology and his vision for Tamil Nadu. This time, the emphasis will be on why TVK must come to power in 2026. The conference will highlight the party’s growing base and its readiness to take on the upcoming elections,” he said.

Originally planned for August 25, the conference was advanced to August 21 following a request from the police, who pointed out that the initial date coincided with Vinayagar Chaturthi, raising concerns over security arrangements.

With the Assembly polls nearing, the scale of preparations and the expected turnout underline the political significance of the Madurai conference, which could prove to be a defining moment in TVK’s electoral journey.



