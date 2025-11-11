31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded By 11 a.m. As Final Phase Sees Strong Public Participation In Bihar

The final and most crucial phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is witnessing a steady rise in voter participation, with the Election Commission reporting a turnout of 31.38% by 11 a.m. Polling began at 7 a.m. across 57 constituencies spread over 9 districts, marking the conclusion of a high-stakes battle between the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Early trends indicate an enthusiastic voter response in several regions, despite tight security arrangements following the recent Delhi Red Fort blast. According to the Election Commission, Kishanganj district registered the highest turnout so far at 34.74%, followed closely by Gaya (34.07%) and Jamui (33.69%). Polling booths in rural belts saw long queues, with women and first-time voters turning out in impressive numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had campaigned extensively across the state, appealed to citizens via social media to “set a new voting record for Bihar’s bright future.” The Election Commission of India reported smooth polling across most constituencies, though isolated incidents of EVM malfunction were reported from parts of Nawada and Purnea.

The NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), is hoping to retain power, while the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, aims to stage a strong comeback.

Prominent leaders such as RJD MP Manoj Jha, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor expressed confidence in their respective alliances’ victory. Kishor, in particular, claimed that “Bihar’s people are voting for change, not continuity.”

Security has been strengthened across polling booths, with paramilitary forces and local police maintaining vigil in sensitive zones. Drone surveillance and webcasting are being used to ensure transparency and prevent electoral malpractice.

In addition to the Bihar polls, by-elections are also underway for eight assembly constituencies across six states and one Union Territory, adding to the day’s national political significance.

The final phase of polling will decide the fate of several key ministers and opposition heavyweights. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, and all eyes are on whether Bihar will continue with the NDA or witness a political shift in favor of the Mahagathbandhan.