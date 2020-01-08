Trending :
Home  > News > National

32-year-old lawyer beaten to death by five people in Lucknow

32-year-old lawyer beaten to death by five people in Lucknow
Highlights

One of the accused Vinayak Thakur, also a lawyer, has been arrested while four others were absconding. After preliminary investigations, the police...

Lucknow: A 32-year-old lawyer was beaten to death by five persons in the Damodar Nagar area in the state capital, police said.

The incident happened late on Tuesday night.

The lawyer, Shishir Tripathi, was beaten with bricks, rods and stones.

One of the accused Vinayak Thakur, also a lawyer, has been arrested while four other accused persons were absconding.

After preliminary investigations, the police have said that personal enmity was the motive behind the crime.

"Vinayak Thakur, and the other accused Monu Tiwari, were involved in property dealing with the deceased. A dispute between them led to the murder. Vinayak and his accomplices accosted Shishir on Tuesday night and after heated arguments, they attacked him till he was dead," said a police official.

As soon as the news of the lawyer's murder spread, lawyers in Lucknow took out a protest march under the police security.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the family.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top