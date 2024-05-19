328 candidates allotted election symbols for 13 LS seats in Punjab, including 169 independents: State chief electoral officer

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Sunday said that 328 candidates contesting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab have been allotted election symbols by the District Election Officers as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. He said that out of the total 328 candidates, 169 are independent candidates contesting this time.

He further said that voters can check the details of all these candidates and their affidavits submitted to the Election Commission on the KYC app. Providing further details, CEO Sibin C said that 26 candidates are contesting from Gurdaspur, including 14 independents, while 30 candidates are contesting from Amritsar, out of which 18 are independents. Similarly, 27 candidates are in the fray from Khadoor Sahib, of which 18 are independents.

There are 20 candidates in the fray from Jalandhar, including eight independents. A total of 16 candidates are contesting from Hoshiarpur, out of which four are independents. Out of the total 28 candidates from Anandpur Sahib, 13 are independents. Of the 43 candidates in Ludhiana, 26 are independents. Out of the total 14 candidates in Fatehgarh Sahib, seven are independents. Out of the total 28 candidates from Faridkot, 12 are independents.

A total of 29 candidates, including 17 independents, are contesting from Ferozepur. Of the total 18 candidates from Bathinda, eight are independents. Out of 23 candidates in Sangrur, nine are independents, while 15 independent out of total 26 candidates are contesting from Patiala. He added that the election preparations are in the final stages and polling will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase. The seventh and final phase on June 1 will see voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.