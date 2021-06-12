Top
36 new COVID-19 cases push Andaman & Nicobar Islands tally to 7,223

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 7,233, a health official said on Saturday.

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 7,233, a health official said on Saturday. Of the 36 new cases, 30 were detected during contact tracing and six have travel history.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 125 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The archipelago now has 124 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Eleven more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the union territory to 6,984, the official said. A total of 1,30,373 people have been vaccinated in the union territory so far, he added.

