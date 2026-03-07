370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf region, says Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 370 people from the state are stranded in the Gulf amid the escalating conflict in the region, and his government is actively coordinating with the Centre to ensure their safe return.

According to officials, the Punjab government has deployed two senior officers to coordinate and monitor the process of ensuring the safe and hassle-free return of Punjabis stranded in strife-torn West Asia. A round-the-clock helpline has also been established.

“The Punjab government has identified 370 Punjabis who are stranded in the Gulf region amidst the ongoing war. We have already taken up this issue with the Union government, and efforts are being made to bring them back.

“The Punjab government is firmly committed to bringing back the Punjabis stuck in the Middle Eastern countries,” Mann said. About the upcoming budget, the Punjab chief minister said it will introduce several “pro-people” initiatives, aimed at accelerating economic growth while strengthening welfare measures. The budget session of the Punjab assembly will commence on March 6. The budget will be presented on March 8.

Addressing a gathering during a ‘Lok Milni’ event here, the chief minister said the Punjab government has utilised public money responsibly over the past four years, delivering free power to more than 90 per cent households, establishing 881 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’, and providing over 63,000 government jobs without bribery or recommendation. Opposition parties have been slamming the AAP government over the “rising” debt of Punjab and have demanded a white paper on the state of finances.