3rd Indian Lighthouse Festival Begins in Visakhapatnam, Illuminated Coastline Draws Thousands

Venkaiah Naidu, Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurate Two-Day Lighthouse Carnival “Lighthouses Are No Longer just Beacons of Navigation, but Vibrant Centres of Culture, Community & Prosperity:” Venkaiah Naidu “Lighthouse Festival Aims to Transform Iconic Sites into Vibrant Hubs of Tourism and Festivity:” Sarbananda Sonowal Kuchipudi Tribute to ‘Vande Mataram' Adds Rhythm to Lighthouse Festival Northeast Folk Dances Add Colour & Rhythm to Vizag’s Lighthouse Festival

Visakhapatnam, 9 January, 2026: The 3rd edition of Indian Lighthouse Festival was inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, along with the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal at the MGM park here today. The two-day cultural extravaganza will feature a rich mix of experiences, ranging from traditional cuisine and festive celebrations to dance and theatre performances, interactive activity zones, and the flavours of authentic coastal delicacies.

On the inaugural night of the Indian Lighthouse Festival, the Vizag coastline turned into a luminous stage as Natya Sannidhaalaya, led by Guru Sannidha Rajasagi, presented a stirring Kuchipudi performance.

The evening opened with Kadirinrusimhudu, an evocative portrayal of Lord Narasimha, deeply revered in the region, followed by a soulful tribute marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Set against glowing lighthouses and the rhythm of the sea, the classical presentation blended devotion, history and national pride, creating a shared moment of awe and belonging. The festival opened to an enthusiastic response, drawing over 3,500 visitors who engaged with cultural performances, exhibitions and interactive zones, marking a vibrant and successful start to the celebrations.

Speaking at inaugural event of the Lighthouse Festival, M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, said, “This Festival will not only prove to be a shot in the arm for lighthouse tourism, but also deepen collaboration & partnership with all stakeholders of the tourism industry. I am pleased to note that this Lighthouse Festival includes features like a mega carnival highlighting regional cultural performances, art & craft markets & night illumination of lighthouses, among other things. This lends an interesting dimension to tourism because it promotes local coastal culture & provides an impetus to economic development.”

A standout moment of the opening day was the presence of over 40 self-help group (SHG) stalls from across Andhra Pradesh, offering everything from handcrafted artefacts and indigenous products to the rich flavours of coastal cuisine—an inspiring showcase of community spirit and women-led entrepreneurship woven into the lighthouse tourism experience.

“Andhra Pradesh has a fascinating local coastal culture, rooted in tradition. As in the case of the coastal culture of other states & regions, this is reflected in the cuisine, local habits, cultural facets & traditions of places along the coast of Andhra Pradesh. I am glad to note therefore, that out of the 17 lighthouses in AP, 10 have been developed for the promotion of tourism,” Naidu further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said, “Lighthouses are emerging as vibrant centres of tourism, culture and local enterprise. The focus of the Narendra Modi Government is to actively involve coastal communities by empowering them to preserve, protect and promote these iconic structures as living symbols of India’s maritime legacy. By developing lighthouses as tourism and festive hubs, we are creating a strong economic multiplier—generating jobs, supporting local businesses, and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth in coastal regions, in line with the visionary leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

The cultural presentation further celebrated the soul of North East India through its vibrant folk dances, reflecting the region’s deep connection with nature, community and tradition at the 3rd Indian. Lighthouse Festival. Drawing from the eight states of the North East, the performance showcases a rich tapestry of rhythm and storytelling —from the devotional energy of Manipur’s “Pung Cholam” and the communal spirit of Arunachal Pradesh’s “Galo dance”, to the precision of Mizoram’s “Cheraw”, the festive joy of Tripura’s

“Sangrain”, the harvest thanksgiving of Meghalaya’s “Wangala”, the strength of Nagaland’s “Kabui”, the graceful devotion of Sikkim’s “Marauni”, and the exuberant spirit of Assam’s “Bihu.” Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Indian Lighthouse Festival beautifully blends heritage with celebration. A soulful Kuchipudi tribute marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, set against the illuminated coastline, captures the spirit of our nation, while the vibrant folk dances from the Northeast add colour, rhythm and youthful energy to the festival at this beautiful location by the Bay of Bengal. Together, these performances transform lighthouses into dynamic cultural spaces—where history meets music, tradition meets festivity, and India’s diverse cultural soul comes alive by the sea.” The inaugural ceremony was participated by Kandula Durgesh, minister for tourism and culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Member of Parliament C. M. Ramesh and Members of the Legislative Assembly; Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; senior officials from the Government of India and Andhra Pradesh; and other dignitaries, were present at the initiative for strengthening maritime awareness and promoting regional tourism. With a coastline of over 11,000 km and 205 lighthouses, India has begun reimagining these historic maritime sentinels as vibrant tourism and cultural destinations. The initiative gained national momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, called for unlocking the tourism potential of lighthouses while preserving their heritage value. Aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the programme has already seen 75 lighthouses developed with modern tourist facilities across 10 states and Union Territories, leading to a sharp rise in footfall, job creation and renewed economic activity in coastal communities.

The Indian Lighthouse Festival has emerged as a key platform to showcase this transformation. The first edition, Bharatiya Prakash Stambh Utsav, was held at Fort Aguada in Goa in September 2023, marking the formal launch of lighthouse tourism as a national initiative. The second edition, held in October 2024 at Puri in Odisha, expanded the outreach with new lighthouse dedications and a stronger focus on community participation and heritage-led tourism. Building on this journey, the third edition at Visakhapatnam continues to celebrate India’s maritime legacy while positioning lighthouses as dynamic hubs of culture, tourism and coastal development. The festival is organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) under MoPSW.