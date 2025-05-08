4 children among 15 killed in Pakistan shelling

New Delhi: At least 15 civilians, including 4 children, were killed and 43 others injured in intense cross-border shelling by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir, marking one of the deadliest ceasefire violations in recent years.

The attack followed India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. The shelling, ongoing since April 24, intensified overnight, damaging homes, vehicles and triggering mass panic.

Schools across five border districts shut down, while the Indian Army responded by destroying Pakistani posts along the LoC.

Officials said Pakistan Army began “arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling,” shortly after midnight on May 6–7 from positions along the Line of Control and the International Border.

“The Indian Army is responding in a proportionate manner,” a defence spokesperson said.

In retaliation, Indian forces destroyed several Pakistani posts and inflicted multiple casualties.

Poonch bore the brunt of the shelling. All reported deaths came from this district, while 30 out of the 43 injuries were recorded here. Many of the injured are in critical condition.