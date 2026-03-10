4 cops suspended after man enters Madhya Pradesh HC with foetus in bag

Jabalpur: Four police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were suspended on Tuesday, for the alleged charges of 'security lapse' at the premises of Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The action came a day after an unprecedented incident unfolded when a man (petitioner) entered into a courtroom with a foetus in his bag on Monday.

The man, who was identified as Dayashankar Pandey, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, had entered the court premises through gate number-6.

The shocking incident came to light after the man pulled out the foetus from his bag and put it on the dais in the courtroom and pleaded for justice.

The man was carrying his wife's stillborn foetus after her miscarriage, according to the police.

Confirming the report, the Registrar General's office in Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, told IANS that the incident has unfolded in the courtroom of Justice Himanshu Joshi.

This act has left the entire courtroom shocked; however, they immediately alerted the security staff of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

This incident has raised a question on security lapse in the court premises.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay took a stern action in the matter and suspended four policemen on Tuesday.

Four policemen suspended for the charges of security lapse are -- ASI Munna Ahirwar, Head Constable Brahmadutt Khatri, Head Constable Arun Upadhyay, and Constable Pratik Sonkar.

All of them were deployed for security at the gate number-6 of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

According to information, Dayashankar Pandey had filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding police action and the hearing was scheduled on Monday.

In his petition, Dayashankar Pandey has alleged that he and his family have been attacked multiple times by some unidentified persons in Gurh town (in his hometown) in Rewa district and he had lodged multiple complaints with the local police, but no action was taken.

Consequently, he filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.



