4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 (membership drive) achieved a new milestone on Friday, as four crore members have enrolled themselves as party members in just 18 days.

“4 crore members and counting. Another milestone achieved,” posted the BJP on its X handle and urged volunteers and enthusiasts to become part of this 'revolution' by giving a missed call on 88 00 00 2024.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also took to social media to inform people about the breakneck speed at which the membership drive was progressing and how it was creating new landmarks.

“BJP's membership campaign is continuously creating history, the figure of 4 crore members was crossed in just 18 days. The BJP membership campaign 2024, being run under the guidance of President JP Nadda is getting full support of the countrymen, the proof of which is these 4 crore members,” Tawde said on X.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards a developed India and every citizen is contributing to it by becoming a member of the BJP.

He further urged for greater engagement of people in the membership drive either by giving a missed call on 88 00 00 2024 or becoming a member of BJP through the NaMo App.

BL Santhosh, BJP National General Secretary (Org) informed that states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh were registering good results in terms of numbers.

“Sadasyata Abhiyan of BJP hits the 4 crore mark. UP crosses 1 crore mark, MP crosses 50 lakh mark. Gujarat has already crossed the 50 lakh mark. Assam is on its way to cross the 35 lakh mark. Encouraging trend in the first phase of membership drive. Hats off to millions of karyakartas,” he informed.

The party’s massive organisational exercise ‘Sangathan Parv, Sadasyata Abhiyan - 2024’ kicked off on September 2. The first phase of the membership drive will continue till September 25.