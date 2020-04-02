4 held for assaulting doctors in Madhya Pradesh, cops attacked in Uttar Pradesh

Indore/Lucknow/Chennai: Four people were arrested on Thursday for assaulting a team of doctors in Indore as cases of coronavirus continue to soar in Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened on Wednesday when a team of doctors, along with the local administrative official, visited the Tatpatti Bakhal area to trace the contacts of some positive patients reported earlier.

However, the residents of the area protested and verbally abused the doctors, while hurling stones at them. "We had data of few COVID-19 patients from the area, following which we visited the area to trace the contacts of the patients. We could screen only one individual, when suddenly locals gathered around us protesting against the medical examination.

They pelted stones at us and we somehow managed to save our lives by hiding inside the vehicle of local tahsildar who accompanied us to the place," said one of the women doctors on condition of anonymity. The locals had also vandalised the barricades put by the police after a heated argument broke put with personnel accompanying the visiting doctors.

Later, a heavy contingent of police was deployed to bring the situation under control. "The four accused have been identified and held. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," said Harinarayanchari Mishra, DIG, Indore. Meanwhile, the Chief Medical and Health Officer in Indore, Dr Pravin Jadiya, said that the women doctors have sustained injuries in the leg during the attack. The videos of the disturbing incident have gone viral. Moreover, cops said that the police are also monitoring social media and a case was lodged against one admin of a WhatsApp group in Azad Nagar area for fuelling tensions based on fake news. A few days ago, a similar incident was reported from Ranipura area in Indore where locals spat on medical staff, who went there to examine their health.

A sub-inspector and three constables were injured when some people attacked them while they were trying to enforce lockdown in Morna area in Muzaffarnagar, UP.

Meanwhile, some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi "misbehaved" with and "even spit" at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them, a railway spokesperson said on Wednesday. A total of 167 attendees were taken to the makeshift quarantine centres set up on the railway property in Tughlakabad on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi which has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Hounded on his way to hospital and vilified on social media, a Madurai-based man apparently took his own life after locals adversely reacted to the possibility that he might have contracted the virus.The 35-year-old, who had recently returned to a Madurai village from Kerala where he works as a labourer, later tested negative for the virus.