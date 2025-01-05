4-lane Banihal bypass ready: Nitin Gadkari on J&K's critical infrastructure development

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday announced that the 4-lane Banihal bypass has been completed and will become operational within 15 days.

This 4-lane road will bypass traffic from Banihal town on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway thereby saving the travel time lost to traffic jams in the town. Built for Rs 224.44 crore, the bypass features four viaducts spanning 1,513 meters and three culverts, addressing persistent bottlenecks caused by roadside markets and shops.

In a post on X, Gadkari shared that traffic will initially be released on two lanes before transitioning to four lanes following the completion of junction development.

“This critical infrastructure enhances regional connectivity, strengthens national security logistics, and improves tourism prospects in Jammu & Kashmir,” Gadkari stated.

He highlighted the project’s transformative impact under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contributing to economic growth and elevating the region’s status as a premier tourist destination.

Due to the connectivity vision, the distance between Jammu and Srinagar has been reduced by the laying of several tunnels and flyovers. The biggest among these are the Nashri Tunnel and the Pir Panjal Tunnel. These two strategic tunnels have bypassed the snowbound Pir Panjal and the Patnitop sectors of the highway which would frequently get blocked during heavy snowfall. The laying of these two strategic tunnels has made the Jammu-Srinagar highway a truly all-weather road.

The major area of concern on this highway is now the 52 km long stretch from Ramsoo to Ramban. Tunnels at Panthyal and Khoni Nallah have addressed the problem of this troublesome stretch to some extent, but a small rain is sufficient to trigger shooting stones, landslides and mudslides on this stretch in Ramban district. In addition to the shortening of the distance between Jammu and Srinagar by multi-crore projects completed and some in the process of completion on the highway, the rail connectivity between Udhampur and Baramulla through operationalisation of the Vande Bharat train by PM Narendra Modi on January 26 will revolutionalise travel between Jammu and the Valley. The Vande Bharat train will be the realisation of a 70-year-old dream of Kashmiri horticulturists, agriculturists, traders, students and the common man.