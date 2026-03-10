4 minors held for beating Manipuri woman

Four juveniles were apprehended in connection with the alleged assault of a Manipuri woman when she objected to harassment by a group of men at a park in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the woman and her friend were taking a walk in the park in Malviya Nagar, near the Saket District Court Complex.

According to a senior police officer, the men allegedly made comments at the two women. "When one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued, after which the accused persons allegedly assaulted the woman," the officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Following the incident, police teams were formed to identify and trace the suspects. In the subsequent raids conducted by the police, all four accused were apprehended.

He said police are in constant touch with the victim and further legal action will be taken based on her statement. The incident comes days after a couple -- Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain -- was arrested in Malviya Nagar for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh in their neighbourhood.